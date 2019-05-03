SPI Energy Exhibits its UMining Platform at Consensus 2019

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers, today announced that it will exhibit UMining at Consensus 2019 conference, the annual gathering of the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology world.



UMining provides the comprehensive crypto-mining related services including crypto-mining training, miner sale, miner hosting and repair. It provides hassle-free crypto-miner hosting services to clients during the entire economic life of ASIC and GPU mining equipment. For more information, please visit: https://www.umining.io/.

Consensus 2019 conference will take place from Monday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown. UMining's booth will be located at Booth No. 109.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, and storage markets including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in Japan, Europe and North America. The company operates a B2B E-Commerce platform offering a range of PV, storage products in Australia as well as a turnkey solution (umining.io) offering global crypto-mining training, sale, hosting and repair service. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

