SECUDE appoints Eric Kang as Vice President (Technology) in US

LUCERNE, Switzerland, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECUDE , SAP partner and a leading data security provider specializing in data security for SAP Enterprise software, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Eric Kang as Vice President (Technology) and Evangelist for SECUDE IT Security, LLC in the United States. He will be responsible for sales, marketing and operations in the Americas and will work in close collaboration with our R&D and Product Management departments. Eric will be operating from Seattle, Washington.



In his first stint, Eric was with SECUDE from 2006 to 2008 as Senior Vice President of Operation for the North American region.

"I am pleased to be with SECUDE again and this time head the organization's sales and operations in the United States. SECUDE's unique work culture assures operational freedom with close always-at-hand support whenever required. Such a model works great for this region, which has immense potential and is a key market for SECUDE's world-class data security products," says Eric Kang.

Welcoming Eric, Dr. Heiner Kromer, Chairman, SECUDE, states: "Eric is an experienced IT architect with in-depth expertise in SAP technology and IT application security. He is also very passionate about artificial intelligence and machine learning. He has proven expertise in complex business operations. We are pleased with his performance in 2006 and 2008 and are sure that he will take SECUDE up several notches in the US."

Eric has an extensive repertoire in IT Architecture, Project Management, Mentoring and Entrepreneurship knowhow. He holds MS degrees in Mathematics and Computer Engineering from the University of Minnesota and completed several PhD level researches.

He can be contacted at eric.kang@secude.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/erickang/ .

About SECUDE

SECUDE is an established global security solutions provider offering innovative IT data protection for SAP users.

Founded as a joint venture between SAP and Fraunhofer Institute in 1996, SECUDE maintained a close SAP technology partnership and became a reliable resource for security solutions for the SAP market with ‘Single Sign-On' for SAP, which was acquired by SAP in 2011. With a focus on making business process for data protection efficient and automated with little or no user interference, SECUDE's goal is to provide ease of use while minimizing cost of rollout and operations.

Leveraging its 20-plus years of experience in SAP security and business process know-how in protecting enterprise IP and data, SECUDE launched HALOCORE® as a holistic approach to protect SAP data exports.

SECUDE's solutions are trusted by many Fortune 500 and DAX listed companies. With branches in Europe, North America and Asia, SECUDE supports customers with the implementation of IT security strategies through a global network. For more information, visit www.secude.com and follow our social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

