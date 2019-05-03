Equinor first quarter 2019 results

Equinor ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) reports adjusted earnings of USD 4.19 billion and USD 1.54 billion after tax in the first quarter of 2019. IFRS net operating income was USD 4.73 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 1.71 billion.

The first quarter was characterised by:

Solid results across all segments

Strong cash flow. Net debt ratio reduced to 19.4% [11]

On track to deliver on guidance from Capital Markets Update

Quarterly dividend of USD 0.26 per share

"In a quarter with lower commodity prices, we deliver higher after-tax results than in the same period last year. Our cash flow from operating activities was strong at 6.5 billion dollars in the quarter, and we have reduced our net debt ratio to 19.4%. We maintain high production, continue with strong cost focus and strict capital discipline, and we are on track to deliver on our guidance from our Capital Markets Update in February," says Eldar Sætre, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

"Johan Sverdrup will start production later this year, and our project developments are on track to deliver production growth towards 2025. So far this year, we have accessed attractive new acreage in Norway and Argentina, announced the investment decision for a new platform at the ACG field offshore Azerbaijan and had the official opening of the Arkona wind farm in Germany," says Sætre.

Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 4.19 billion in the first quarter, down from USD 4.41 billion in the same period in 2018. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 1.54 billion, up from USD 1.47 billion in the same period last year. Production was maintained at a high level, but lower prices impacted the result. Underlying operating costs and administrative expenses per barrel increased somewhat from the same quarter last year, mainly due to new fields coming on stream.

Adjusted depreciation expenses was down, mainly due to positive reserve revisions. A one-off provision effect related to earlier periods, negatively impacted the results from the Marketing, Midstream & Processing reporting segment in the quarter. IFRS net operating income was USD 4.73 billion in the first quarter, down from USD 4.96 billion in the same period of 2018. IFRS net income was USD 1.71 billion, up from USD 1.29 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Equinor delivered total equity production of 2,178 mboe per day in the first quarter, on par with the same period in 2018. Expected natural decline from mature fields was offset by portfolio changes, new wells and new fields coming on stream.

As of the end of first quarter 2019, Equinor had completed 11 exploration wells with four commercial discoveries. Adjusted exploration expenses [5] in the quarter were USD 0.27 billion, up from USD 0.24 billion in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to higher field development costs.

Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and changes in working capital amounted to USD 6.45 billion for the first quarter of 2019 compared to USD 7.13 billion same period 2018. Organic capital expenditure [5] was USD 2.21 billion for the first three months of 2019. At quarter end, net debt to capital employed [11] was reduced to 19.4%. Following the implementation of IFRS 16, the net debt ratio was 25.8% [5].

The board of directors has decided on a dividend of USD 0.26 per share for the first quarter, a 13% increase from the same quarter last year.

The twelve-month average Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) was 0.5 for the twelve months ended 31 March 2019, compared to 0.5 in the same period a year ago.

