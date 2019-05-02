Colabor Group Announces the Appointment of Mr. Warren White as Chairman of the Board

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX:GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Corporation") announces today the appointment of Mr. Warren White as Chairman of the Board.



Mr. White is a seasoned executive having held senior leadership roles in Information Technology, procurement and accountancy in several large international organizations. In addition, over the past decade, he has served on the boards of several publicly traded companies. Mr. White is a CPA and holds an MBA from Concordia University, where he teaches part-time in the EMBA program.

Today, at the shareholders' meeting, Mr. Robert Cloutier announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy as a Director of Colabor for personal and professional reasons. Mr. Cloutier has served on Colabor's Board for more than four years, including two as Chairman.

"While I am retiring from the Board to concentrate on other opportunities, I remain a shareholder and strong supporter of Colabor. I am confident in Mr. White's chairmanship and wish, the Directors and management, the very best" said Robert Cloutier.

As for Mr. White, he added, "I am very pleased to Chair the Colabor board and thank Robert for his contribution. Along with the other directors of the Board, we will continue to provide support and guidance to Lionel in the accomplishment of his strategy."

"Robert has been an efficient leader, bringing significant industry experience and insightful guidance to our Board. On behalf of management, I wish to thank Robert for his advice and support over the last year since I have been appointed", indicated Mr. Ettedgui.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.