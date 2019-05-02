Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Our investigation concerns whether Charles River has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 30, 2019, Charles River disclosed that a "highly sophisticated, well-resourced intruder" accessed its information system in mid-March 2019, and that data belonging to "approximately 1% of Charles River's total number of clients" was "known to have been copied."

On this news, Charles River's share price fell by more than 3%, closing at $137.41 on May 1, 2019.

