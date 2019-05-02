Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NBRV Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV). Our investigation concerns whether Nabriva has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 30, 2019, Nabriva disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA for the company's New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking marketing approval of CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva advised investors that "[t]he CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA."

On this news, Nabriva's share price fell by more than 27%, closing at $2.17 on May 1, 2019.

