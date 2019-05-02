Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conduent, Inc. (CNDT) and Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) securities between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 7, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants' admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox.

If you purchased Conduent securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

