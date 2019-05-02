Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Momo Inc. (MOMO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MOMO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Momo Inc. (NASAQ: MOMO). Our investigation concerns whether Momo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 29, 2019, Momo disclosed that the company had been made aware that certain mobile app stores in China had removed the Tantan mobile app as ordered by Chinese governmental authorities. Momo has announced that it plans to conduct a "comprehensive internal review of the content in the Tantan mobile app and undertake other measures necessary to stay in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations."

On this news, Momo's share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $34.36 on April 29, 2019.

