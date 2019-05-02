CRBP CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings (CRBP) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, reminds investors in Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) of the securities class action, Kempf v. Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-10457, pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Corbus securities between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors. If you suffered significant losses in excess of $50,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff deadline"). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/CRBP

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CRBP@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about Corbus Pharmaceutical's drug candidate Lenabasum by, among other things, changing the primary efficacy endpoint of the Lenabasum study after the Company was unblinded to the results and extending the efficacy readout to 16 weeks which was a full 4 weeks after patients were off the therapy.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants may have misled investors concerning the Lenabasum study," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Corbus should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CRBP@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .