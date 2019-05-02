ARA CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, reminds investors in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) of the securities class action, Vandevar v. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 2:19-cv-09074, pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired ARA securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors. If you suffered significant losses in excess of $50,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff deadline"). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ARA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ARA@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about American Renal's accounting for revenues until, on March 27, 2019, they announced investors should not rely on certain of the Company's previously issued annual and interim financial statements.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the admitted improper revenue accounting that might have been intentional, and the extent to which investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding American Renal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ARA@hbsslaw.com .

