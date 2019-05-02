Alio Gold Receives Notice of Civil Claim

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alio Gold Inc. ((TSX, NYSE:ALO) ("Alio Gold" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has received today a Notice of Civil Claim from a former shareholder of Rye Patch Gold Corp. whose shares were acquired by the Company by way of Plan of Arrangement on May 25, 2018. The plaintiff brought the claim pursuant to the Class Proceedings Act and is seeking damages against the Company and certain directors and officers for misrepresentations with respect to anticipated gold production in 2018.



The Company is reviewing the claim and will report further in due course, but currently has no reason to believe that there is any merit to the claim.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold is a gold mining company, focused on production, exploration and development of gold mining projects in Mexico and the USA. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico, its 100%-owned and operating Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties located in Mexico and the USA.

Source: ALO

For further information, please contact:

Lynette Gould

Vice President, Investor Relations

604-638-8976

lynette.gould@aliogold.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) nor the New York Stock Exchange MKT accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.