Baytex Reports Election of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 02, 2019 7:48pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. ((TSX, NYSE:BTE) reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular-Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today are set out below.

       
Name of Nominee   Votes For   Votes Withheld
  #   %     #   %
Mark R. Bly   214,507,560   96.58     7,585,514   3.42
Trudy M. Curran   213,075,208   95.94     9,017,866   4.06
Naveen Dargan   206,150,120   92.82     15,942,954   7.18
Edward D. LaFehr   215,007,659   96.81     7,085,415   3.19
Gregory K. Melchin   203,364,388   91.57     18,728,686   8.43
Kevin D. Olson   216,639,715   97.54     5,453,359   2.46
David L. Pearce   213,422,026   96.10     8,671,048   3.90
Neil J. Roszell   216,636,648   97.54     5,456,426   2.46
                   

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available tomorrow through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number:  1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

Baytex Energy Corp Logo.jpg

