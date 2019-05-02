Baytex Reports Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. ((TSX, NYSE:BTE) reports that the nominees listed in its Information Circular-Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today are set out below.



Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Mark R. Bly 214,507,560 96.58 7,585,514 3.42 Trudy M. Curran 213,075,208 95.94 9,017,866 4.06 Naveen Dargan 206,150,120 92.82 15,942,954 7.18 Edward D. LaFehr 215,007,659 96.81 7,085,415 3.19 Gregory K. Melchin 203,364,388 91.57 18,728,686 8.43 Kevin D. Olson 216,639,715 97.54 5,453,359 2.46 David L. Pearce 213,422,026 96.10 8,671,048 3.90 Neil J. Roszell 216,636,648 97.54 5,456,426 2.46

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available tomorrow through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 83% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

