CareTrust REIT Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Representatives of CareTrust REIT's management team will host a conference call to discuss the results the following day.



Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to tune in to its call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), during which CareTrust's management team will discuss the company's first quarter 2019 performance and other current matters. The dial-in number for this call is (844) 220-4972 (U.S.) or (317) 973-4053 (International). The conference ID number is 8252819.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com/. The call will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website for approximately 30 days following the call.

