Bowling Green State University Selects Paciolan

IRVINE, Calif., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for universities, has entered into a relationship with Bowling Green State University. Paciolan will provide BGSU Athletics with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM solutions.



BGSU's fans and donors will enjoy a customized mobile-first ecommerce experience powered by Paciolan. Fans will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their smartphone, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices, and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. Ticketing and fundraising will be seamlessly integrated into BGSU Athletics' website and app, which are powered by SIDEARM Sports.

"Improved customer service is always at the center of our efforts to enhance the fan experience at BGSU Athletics," said Kit Hughes, BGSU Senior Associate Athletic Director. "For our ticketed sports, that service often begins online, and we are thrilled to partner with Paciolan to offer our fans a more streamlined, efficient and user-friendly purchasing experience. As the industry leader in collegiate ticketing, Paciolan will allow us to offer the best-in-class service that we strive to provide, and we welcome them to the Falcon Family."

BGSU will employ Paciolan's university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services to achieve a 360-degree view of their fans and donors. University staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, donation summaries, transaction history, membership levels and more. These will be used to make informed business decisions, drive marketing automation, and provide personalized customer service and meaningful engagement.

Paciolan's digital marketing team will work closely with BGSU staff to leverage services such as search, social media, display and video campaigns to acquire new fans and donors and engage existing customers to buy more tickets.

As a partner, BGSU will receive Paciolan's signature service and support. BGSU will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner, an Ecommerce Operations Specialist, a Salesforce Administrator and the Paciolan Digital Marketing team. These experts will serve as a right hand to BGSU to strategically plan, share best practices and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

"The Paciolan team is committed to providing Falcon fans and donors with a world-class experience," said Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. "We will work in close collaboration with the BGSU team to execute effectively and achieve their goals."

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College Solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .