DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2019 results Thursday May 9, 2019

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 2, 2019 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will release its first quarter 2019 results after market close on Thursday May 9, 2019.

The company will host a conference call and webcast which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Friday May 10, 2019 to discuss the results for the quarter.

All shareholders and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call, which may be accessed by calling +1 631 510 7495 within the United States, 23 96 02 64 within Norway and +44 (0) 2071 928000 for international callers. The passcode is "DHT" or "5635269".

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/stfv94et and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com.





An audio replay of the conference call will be available through May 17, 2019. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 3333 009785 for international callers and enter "5635269" as the pass code.

