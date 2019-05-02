National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2019.



FISCAL 2019 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP earnings of $90.6 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to $91.8 million, or $1.06 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $92.9 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $95.6 million, or $1.11 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation below)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $225.8 million compared to $232.4 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)

E&P segment net production of 48.8 Bcfe, an increase of 6% from the prior year

Appalachian net natural gas production of 499 MMcf/d, up 8% from the prior year and up 1% from the first quarter

Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.58 per Mcf, up $0.06 per Mcf from the prior year

Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $61.01 per Bbl, up $2.70 per Bbl from the prior year

Gathering segment operating revenues increased $1.6 million on 5% increase in gathered volumes

Utility segment net income increased $2.2 million, or 7%, on higher customer margins and lower interest expense





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 90,595 $ 91,847 $ 193,256 $ 290,501 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 4,000 (5,000 ) (107,000 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) 6,742 (335 ) 237 98 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (1,416 ) 82 (50 ) (24 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (3,831 ) — 2,516 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 805 — (528 ) — Adjusted Operating Results $ 92,895 $ 95,594 $ 190,431 $ 183,575 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.06 $ 2.23 $ 3.37 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 0.05 (0.06 ) (1.24 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) 0.08 — — — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (0.02 ) — — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (0.04 ) — 0.03 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 0.01 — (0.01 ) — Rounding — — 0.01 — Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 1.07 $ 1.11 $ 2.20 $ 2.13

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Ronald J. Tanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: "The Company's second fiscal quarter results evidence the value of our integrated business model, where the consistent earnings from each of our major operating segments contributed to our balanced consolidated earnings. Our financial results were in line with our forecast for the quarter, and keep us on track to deliver results in line with our fiscal year earnings guidance, which remains unchanged.

"Financial results in our regulated businesses were consistent with the prior year, where higher earnings in the utility business offset a portion of the expected decline in the interstate pipeline business caused by the expiration of a large transportation contract. In our Exploration & Production business, we experienced a few operational delays during the quarter, which deferred a portion of our production that was scheduled to come online this quarter into the latter part of fiscal 2019. We still expect, however, that our steady, three-rig drilling program will deliver average production growth of 15 to 20 percent through our fiscal 2022 forecast period. Given our large undeveloped acreage position, our production growth can be sustained throughout the next decade.

"We are excited that that our various Pipeline & Storage projects under development continue to take meaningful strides forward, including the recent receipt of the FERC Certificate for our Empire North project, positive legal and regulatory developments on our Northern Access project, and the commencement of construction on our Line N to Monaca project. Each of these projects will help to meet the increasing regional demand for domestic and abundant natural gas supplies. As the nation's electric grid continues to decrease reliance on aging coal-fired plants and integrate more intermittent renewable generation facilities, more reliance will be placed on natural gas electric generation, much like many of our residential customers depend on their gas-powered back-up generators."

FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE

National Fuel is reaffirming its full year earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. The Company projects that earnings on a non-GAAP basis will be within the range of $3.45 to $3.65 per share, or $3.55 per share at the midpoint of the range. The Company's earnings guidance range reflects the impact of actual results for the six months ended March 31, 2019, an update to the Company's commodity price assumptions to reflect the current futures market, including a $10 per barrel increase in NYMEX crude oil, offset by the consolidated impact of the reduction in its production guidance discussed below. Further changes in NYMEX or Appalachian basin spot natural gas prices are not expected to have a significant impact on current year earnings as the realizations on a large portion of the Company's remaining natural gas production are locked in with firm sales and financial hedges. Projections for consolidated and individual segment capital expenditures are unchanged.

The Company is revising its Exploration and Production segment's fiscal 2019 net production guidance to be in the range of 205 to 215 billion cubic feet equivalent ("Bcfe"). At the midpoint of the range, the Company's revised fiscal 2019 production guidance represents an 18 percent increase over fiscal 2018.

The 10 Bcfe, or 5 percent, decrease from the midpoint of the Company's previous guidance range is primarily due to the following factors:

Drilling and completion delays at DCNR tracts 007 and 100 in the EDA, which has deferred forecasted production online dates;

The impact of the Company's ongoing testing efforts to optimize its Utica drilling and completion design in the WDA; and

The Company's continued trend towards drilling longer laterals, which is expected to benefit the program's economics, but defers the online dates related to future development pads beyond the previous plan.

While the delays in new well turn on dates have the effect of pushing production to future periods, they are not expected to have a material impact on the ultimate recovery of the Company's reserves or the economics of its Marcellus and Utica programs.

The Company's earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2019, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company's income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the six months ended March 31, 2019 by $0.06 per share; (2) the full year impact of the Exploration and Production segment's unrealized gain on hedging ineffectiveness; and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed on page 6, which lowered earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 are outlined in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following discussion of earnings of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2019 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 21,873 $ 26,537 $ (4,664 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ — $ 790 $ (790 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness $ 6,742 $ (335 ) $ 7,077 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness $ (1,416 ) $ 82 $ (1,498 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 27,199 $ 27,074 $ 125 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,580 $ 78,728 $ 4,852

The Exploration and Production segment's second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $4.7 million versus the prior year, driven primarily by the net impact of unrealized gains and losses that were recognized due to hedge accounting ineffectiveness and an $0.8 million adjustment recorded in the prior year second quarter relating to the remeasurement of deferred income taxes under the 2017 Tax Reform Act. Excluding these items (see table above), the Exploration and Production segment's second quarter earnings increased $0.1 million as the positive impacts of higher natural gas production and better realized natural gas and crude oil prices were offset by lower crude oil production, higher lease operating and transportation ("LOE") expense, higher depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") expense, and the impact of income taxes.

Seneca's second quarter net production was 48.8 Bcfe, an increase of 2.7 Bcfe, or 6 percent, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 3.3 billion cubic feet ("Bcf"), or 8 percent, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Seneca increased production in the WDA-Clermont area by 4.4 Bcf, where Seneca has increased development activity. Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.58 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf"), an increase of $0.06 per Mcf from the prior year. The improvement was driven primarily by higher NYMEX pricing and local spot pricing in Pennsylvania, which benefited realizations on Seneca's unhedged production.

Seneca's oil production for the second quarter decreased 99 thousand barrels ("Mbbl") due largely to the impact of the sale of Seneca's Sespe properties in California in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $61.01 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of $2.70 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger price differentials relative to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) index prices at local sales points in California.

LOE expense increased $2.1 million due mostly to higher gathering expenses in Appalachia resulting from the increase in natural gas production coupled with an increase in well repairs, contract labor and steam fuel costs in the West Coast region, partially offset by lower operating costs in California following the sale of Seneca's Sespe properties. DD&A expense increased $3.9 million due to the increase in production and a higher unit depletion rate.

The 2017 Tax Reform Act lowered the Company's statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, which decreased the segment's income tax expense on current period income by $1.0 million. The impact of the lower federal rate on current quarter income was more than offset by the net effect of other items that increased income tax expense by $1.9 million.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation ("Supply Corporation") and Empire Pipeline, Inc. ("Empire"). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 17,749 $ 22,724 $ (4,975 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,281 $ 49,786 $ (8,505 )

The Pipeline and Storage segment's second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $5.0 million versus the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower operating revenues and higher operation and maintenance ("O&M") expenses, which were partially offset by lower income tax expense due to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act. The $4.4 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the anticipated expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018. The impact of the contract expiration was partially offset by an increase in Empire's transportation rates following the Company's rate case settlement effective January 1, 2019. The settlement remains subject to FERC approval. O&M expense increased $3.1 million due primarily to an increase in compressor and facility maintenance activity during the quarter and higher personnel costs.

The 2017 Tax Reform Act lowered the Company's statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, which decreased the Pipeline and Storage segment's income tax expense on current period income by $0.8 million.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC's limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region which currently delivers Seneca's gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 12,690 $ 11,770 $ 920 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ — $ 400 $ (400 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 12,690 $ 12,170 $ 520 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,598 $ 24,220 $ 378

The $0.9 million increase in the Gathering segment's second quarter GAAP earnings was driven primarily by higher operating revenues and the net impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which were partially offset by higher O&M expenses. Operating revenues increased $1.6 million, or 6 percent, due primarily to a 2.8 Bcf increase in gathered volume from Seneca's Appalachian natural gas production. O&M expenses increased $1.3 million in the second quarter due largely to the operation of additional compression facilities along the Covington gathering system, which were acquired from affiliate Seneca in March 2018, and an increase in normal-course preventative compressor maintenance activity at the Clermont gathering system.

The 2017 Tax Reform Act lowered the Company's statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, which decreased the segment's income tax expense on current period income by $0.6 million. Additionally, the Gathering segment recorded a $0.4 million adjustment in the prior year second quarter to the remeasurement of deferred income taxes under the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which increased income tax expense and lowered earnings in the prior year.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation ("Distribution"), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 35,589 $ 33,360 $ 2,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,688 $ 80,591 $ (1,903 )

The $2.2 million increase in the Utility segment's second quarter GAAP earnings was due primarily to higher customer margins and lower interest expense partially offset by the net impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act. Higher customer usage, an increase in revenues relating to a system modernization tracking mechanism, and the impact of regulatory adjustments contributed to the increase in customer margins. Interest expense decreased $0.6 million due primarily to the Company's early refinancing of an 8.75 percent coupon 10-year note that was set to mature in May 2019. The $1.9 million increase in O&M expense was substantially offset by the $2.3 million decrease in other deductions, which was largely a result of non-service pension and postretirement benefit costs that are now reported separately from O&M expenses following the adoption of new accounting guidance in the current year.

The 2017 Tax Reform Act lowered the Company's statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, which decreased income tax expense on current period income by $1.5 million. In accordance with state regulatory orders, the Utility segment has been recording a refund provision to return the net effect of the 2017 Tax Reform Act to its customers. The refund provision recorded during the quarter as a reduction to operating revenues was $3.7 million higher than the refund provision recorded in the prior year, reducing second quarter earnings by $2.8 million and offsetting the benefit of the lower federal income tax rate.

Energy Marketing Segment

The Energy Marketing segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Resources, Inc. ("NFR"). NFR markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, offering competitively priced natural gas to its customers.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 544 $ 578 $ (34 ) Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform $ — $ 159 $ (159 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 544 $ 737 $ (193 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 620 $ 1,048 $ (428 )

The Energy Marketing segment's second quarter GAAP earnings were largely unchanged versus the prior year, as the slight decline in customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) was offset by the impact of an adjustment made in the prior year second quarter to the segment's remeasurement of deferred income taxes under the 2017 Tax Reform Act.

Corporate and All Other

Corporate and All Other operations had combined earnings of $2.2 million in the current year second quarter, which was $5.3 million higher than the loss of $3.1 million in the prior year second quarter. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which resulted in a remeasurement of deferred income taxes that increased the prior year's second quarter income tax expense by $2.7 million, and the impact of $3.8 million in unrealized gains on investments in equity securities recorded during the quarter ($3.0 million after-tax). Unrealized gains and losses on investments in equity securities are now recognized in earnings following the adoption of new accounting guidance in the current year. These unrealized gains and losses had been previously recorded as other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by lower operating revenues from the sale of standing timber by the Company's land and timber operations.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. There are two ways to access this call. For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel's website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com . For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number "6683755". For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number "6683755". Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, May 10, 2019.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for five operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com .

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 are outlined in the table below.

The Company's earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2019, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company's income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the six months ended March 31, 2019 by $0.06 per share; (2) the full year impact of the Exploration and Production segment's unrealized gain on hedging ineffectiveness; and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed on page 6, which lowered earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Updated FY 2019 Guidance Previous FY 2019 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share $3.45 to $3.65 $3.45 to $3.65 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 24% 24% to 25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $460 - $495 $460 - $495 Pipeline and Storage $120 - $150 $120 - $150 Gathering $55 - $65 $55 - $65 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $725 - $810 $725 - $810 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions (1) NYMEX natural gas price $2.60 /MMBtu $3.25 /MMBtu | $2.75 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price $2.10 /MMBtu $2.75 /MMBtu | $2.25 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $65.00 /Bbl $55.00 /Bbl California oil price (% of WTI) 108 % 102 % Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 189 to 199 194 to 214 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 16 Total Production 205 to 215 210 to 230 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.85 - $0.90 $0.85 - $0.90 G&A $0.25 - $0.35 $0.25 - $0.35 DD&A $0.70 - $0.75 $0.70 - $0.75 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $125 - $130 $130 - $140 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues ~$285 ~$285

(1) Revised commodity price assumptions reflect the Company's forecast for the remainder of fiscal 2019.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2018 GAAP earnings $ 26,537 $ 22,724 $ 11,770 $ 33,360 $ 578 $ (3,122 ) $ 91,847 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 790 400 159 2,651 4,000 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (335 ) (335 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness 82 82 Second quarter 2018 adjusted operating results 27,074 22,724 12,170 33,360 737 (471 ) 95,594 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 6,261 6,261 Higher (lower) crude oil production (4,359 ) (4,359 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 2,018 2,018 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 1,154 1,154 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (3,336 ) 1,234 (699 ) (2,801 ) Downstream Margins*** Impact of higher usage and weather 618 618 System modernization tracker revenues 680 680 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (2,827 ) (2,827 ) Regulatory true-up adjustments 886 886 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (1,610 ) (1,610 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (2,359 ) (953 ) (1,255 ) (4,567 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (2,946 ) (2,946 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 1,746 1,746 (Higher) lower interest expense (127 ) 283 123 448 (6 ) 276 997 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 1,010 822 564 1,535 23 22 3,976 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (1,910 ) 81 (4 ) (44 ) 11 (10 ) (1,876 ) All other / rounding 634 (466 ) (444 ) 442 (221 ) 6 (49 ) Second quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 27,199 17,749 12,690 35,589 544 (876 ) 92,895 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness (6,742 ) (6,742 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness 1,416 1,416 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 3,831 3,831 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (805 ) (805 ) Second quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 21,873 $ 17,749 $ 12,690 $ 35,589 $ 544 $ 2,150 $ 90,595 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.06 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 — 0.03 0.05 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness — — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness — — Rounding (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — — 0.02 — Second quarter 2018 adjusted operating results per share 0.31 0.26 0.14 0.39 0.01 — 1.11 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.07 0.07 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.02 0.02 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.01 0.01 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Downstream Margins*** Impact of higher usage and weather 0.01 0.01 System modernization tracker revenues 0.01 0.01 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Regulatory true-up adjustments 0.01 0.01 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.02 0.02 (Higher) lower interest expense — — — 0.01 — — 0.01 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 — — 0.05 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.02 ) — — — — — (0.02 ) All other / rounding 0.01 — — (0.02 ) — — (0.01 ) Second quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.31 0.20 0.15 0.41 0.01 (0.01 ) 1.07 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness 0.02 0.02 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 0.04 0.04 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Second quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 1.04 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2018 GAAP earnings $ 133,235 $ 61,186 $ 57,169 $ 54,353 $ 1,624 $ (17,066 ) $ 290,501 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (76,510 ) (14,100 ) (34,500 ) 359 17,751 (107,000 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness 98 98 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (24 ) (24 ) Six months ended March 31, 2018 adjusted operating results 56,799 47,086 22,669 54,353 1,983 685 183,575 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 25,603 25,603 Higher (lower) crude oil production (8,915 ) (8,915 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (989 ) (989 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 1,973 1,973 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (1,997 ) 5,655 (764 ) 2,894 Downstream Margins*** Impact of higher usage and weather 2,220 2,220 System modernization tracker revenues 1,568 1,568 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (2,414 ) (2,414 ) Higher (lower) marketing margins (2,110 ) (2,110 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (3,811 ) (3,811 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,328 ) (5,350 ) (1,502 ) (880 ) (9,060 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (1,684 ) (539 ) (2,223 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (8,439 ) (735 ) (782 ) (9,956 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 2,103 2,103 (Higher) lower interest expense 32 729 94 1,161 (1 ) 550 2,565 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 2,603 1,618 1,150 2,542 (7 ) (196 ) 7,710 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (3,094 ) 1,715 (604 ) (75 ) 172 97 (1,789 ) All other / rounding 534 324 (308 ) 659 8 270 1,487 Six months ended March 31, 2019 adjusted operating results 59,284 42,851 26,372 61,237 45 642 190,431 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 990 500 198 3,312 5,000 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness (237 ) (237 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness 50 50 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (2,516 ) (2,516 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 528 528 Six months ended March 31, 2019 GAAP earnings $ 60,087 $ 42,851 $ 26,872 $ 61,237 $ 243 $ 1,966 $ 193,256 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream

Businesses Downstream

Businesses Exploration & Pipeline & Energy Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility Marketing All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ 3.37 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.89 ) (0.16 ) (0.40 ) — 0.21 (1.24 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness — — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness — — Rounding 0.01 — — — — (0.01 ) — Six months ended March 31, 2018 adjusted operating results per share 0.66 0.55 0.26 0.63 0.02 0.01 2.13 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.30 0.30 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.10 ) (0.10 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.02 0.02 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.02 ) 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.04 Downstream Margins*** Impact of higher usage and weather 0.03 0.03 System modernization tracker revenues 0.02 0.02 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Higher (lower) marketing margins (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.11 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.12 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.02 0.02 (Higher) lower interest expense — 0.01 — 0.01 — 0.01 0.03 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.03 — — 0.09 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.04 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) — — — (0.03 ) All other / rounding — (0.01 ) — 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 Six months ended March 31, 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.68 0.49 0.30 0.71 — 0.02 2.20 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 — 0.04 0.06 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness — — Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on hedge ineffectiveness — — Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 0.01 0.01 Rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Six months ended March 31, 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.71 $ — $ 0.03 $ 2.23 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 357,654 $ 339,422 $ 629,747 $ 565,147 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 146,467 147,868 310,403 288,318 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 48,423 53,615 102,641 107,096 552,544 540,905 1,042,791 960,561 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 195,037 176,608 333,697 270,642 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 48,559 46,708 92,475 90,789 Exploration and Production and Other 40,141 39,127 72,936 74,209 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 27,249 22,916 52,182 43,227 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 22,535 22,802 46,540 43,650 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 65,664 61,155 129,918 116,985 399,185 369,316 727,748 639,502 Operating Income 153,359 171,589 315,043 321,059 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (5,919 ) (13,092 ) (15,521 ) (16,594 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,273 ) (27,148 ) (50,713 ) (55,235 ) Other Interest Expense (1,787 ) (1,233 ) (2,860 ) (1,736 ) Income Before Income Taxes 120,380 130,116 245,949 247,494 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 29,785 38,269 52,693 (43,007 ) Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 90,595 $ 91,847 $ 193,256 $ 290,501 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 2.24 $ 3.39 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.06 $ 2.23 $ 3.37 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 86,290,047 85,809,233 86,159,932 85,718,779 Used in Diluted Calculation 86,767,673 86,323,636 86,738,809 86,318,892





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 10,788,894 $ 10,439,839 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,573,020 5,462,696 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,215,874 4,977,143 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 100,643 229,606 Hedging Collateral Deposits 1,983 3,441 Receivables - Net 235,586 141,498 Unbilled Revenue 60,196 24,182 Gas Stored Underground 6,848 37,813 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 37,695 35,823 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 5,760 4,204 Other Current Assets 57,586 68,024 Total Current Assets 506,297 544,591 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 113,441 115,460 Unamortized Debt Expense 14,922 15,975 Other Regulatory Assets 108,193 112,918 Deferred Charges 39,634 40,025 Other Investments 135,022 132,545 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 86,802 82,733 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 11,130 9,518 Other 42,184 102 Total Other Assets 556,804 514,752 Total Assets $ 6,278,975 $ 6,036,486 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 86,300,675 Shares and 85,956,814 Shares, Respectively $ 86,301 $ 85,957 Paid in Capital 821,837 820,223 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,236,657 1,098,900 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (54,286 ) (67,750 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,090,509 1,937,330 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,132,488 2,131,365 Total Capitalization 4,222,997 4,068,695 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper — — Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 141,851 160,031 Amounts Payable to Customers 15,463 3,394 Dividends Payable 36,678 36,532 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 18,508 19,062 Customer Advances 433 13,609 Customer Security Deposits 18,519 25,703 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 195,797 132,693 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 5,749 49,036 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 432,998 440,060 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 618,850 512,686 Taxes Refundable to Customers 365,380 370,628 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 215,864 212,311 Other Regulatory Liabilities 156,722 146,743 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 49,213 66,103 Asset Retirement Obligations 104,138 108,235 Other Deferred Credits 112,813 111,025 Total Deferred Credits 1,622,980 1,527,731 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,278,975 $ 6,036,486





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 193,256 $ 290,501 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 129,918 116,985 Deferred Income Taxes 90,468 (62,459 ) Stock-Based Compensation 10,731 7,862 Other 7,997 8,052 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (130,377 ) (123,954 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 29,093 28,004 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (1,556 ) 4,197 Other Current Assets 10,438 (8,819 ) Accounts Payable 10,226 10,838 Amounts Payable to Customers 12,069 12,083 Customer Advances (13,176 ) (15,547 ) Customer Security Deposits (7,184 ) (1,399 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 48,028 37,646 Other Assets (38,686 ) (9,541 ) Other Liabilities (10,410 ) (5,767 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 340,835 $ 288,682 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (386,579 ) $ (261,720 ) Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — 17,310 Other (2,616 ) 5,355 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (389,195 ) $ (239,055 ) Financing Activities: Reduction of Long-Term Debt $ — $ (307,047 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (73,197 ) (71,091 ) Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock (8,864 ) 2,891 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (82,061 ) $ (375,247 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (130,421 ) (325,620 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 233,047 557,271 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $ 102,626 $ 231,651





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 146,102 $ 146,411 $ (309 ) $ 308,978 $ 285,552 $ 23,426 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 17,113 16,748 365 32,312 30,350 1,962 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 45,941 43,808 2,133 88,503 83,455 5,048 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,900 2,919 (19 ) 5,252 5,454 (202 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,310 3,873 (563 ) 9,673 7,443 2,230 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 35,888 31,986 3,902 70,588 59,411 11,177 105,152 99,334 5,818 206,328 186,113 20,215 Operating Income 40,950 47,077 (6,127 ) 102,650 99,439 3,211 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 275 12 263 554 15 539 Other Interest Expense (13,548 ) (13,380 ) (168 ) (26,711 ) (26,753 ) 42 Income Before Income Taxes 27,677 33,709 (6,032 ) 76,493 72,701 3,792 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5,804 7,172 (1,368 ) 16,406 (60,534 ) 76,940 Net Income $ 21,873 $ 26,537 $ (4,664 ) $ 60,087 $ 133,235 $ (73,148 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.69 $ 1.54 $ (0.85 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 48,421 $ 53,714 $ (5,293 ) $ 102,639 $ 107,025 $ (4,386 ) Intersegment Revenues 23,918 23,044 874 46,769 45,028 1,741 Total Operating Revenues 72,339 76,758 (4,419 ) 149,408 152,053 (2,645 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 510 55 455 813 161 652 Operation and Maintenance 22,907 19,782 3,125 44,540 37,454 7,086 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 7,641 7,135 506 14,949 14,235 714 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,293 10,838 455 22,407 21,434 973 42,351 37,810 4,541 82,709 73,284 9,425 Operating Income 29,988 38,948 (8,960 ) 66,699 78,769 (12,070 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 1,973 1,173 800 3,899 2,819 1,080 Interest Expense (7,500 ) (7,875 ) 375 (14,786 ) (15,752 ) 966 Income Before Income Taxes 24,461 32,246 (7,785 ) 55,812 65,836 (10,024 ) Income Tax Expense 6,712 9,522 (2,810 ) 12,961 4,650 8,311 Net Income $ 17,749 $ 22,724 $ (4,975 ) $ 42,851 $ 61,186 $ (18,335 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.49 $ 0.71 $ (0.22 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, GATHERING SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 2 $ (99 ) $ 101 $ 2 $ 71 $ (69 ) Intersegment Revenues 29,366 27,832 1,534 59,056 51,497 7,559 Total Operating Revenues 29,368 27,733 1,635 59,058 51,568 7,490 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 4,752 3,490 1,262 8,464 6,474 1,990 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 18 23 (5 ) 48 61 (13 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 4,673 4,227 446 9,351 8,315 1,036 9,443 7,740 1,703 17,863 14,850 3,013 Operating Income 19,925 19,993 (68 ) 41,195 36,718 4,477 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 189 337 (148 ) 232 651 (419 ) Interest Expense (2,345 ) (2,508 ) 163 (4,723 ) (4,847 ) 124 Income Before Income Taxes 17,769 17,822 (53 ) 36,704 32,522 4,182 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5,079 6,052 (973 ) 9,832 (24,647 ) 34,479 Net Income $ 12,690 $ 11,770 $ 920 $ 26,872 $ 57,169 $ (30,297 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ 0.31 $ 0.66 $ (0.35 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, UTILITY SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 298,636 $ 283,778 $ 14,858 $ 518,647 $ 470,867 $ 47,780 Intersegment Revenues 4,394 5,700 (1,306 ) 7,040 7,882 (842 ) Total Operating Revenues 303,030 289,478 13,552 525,687 478,749 46,938 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 165,235 151,493 13,742 277,115 233,418 43,697 Operation and Maintenance 47,795 45,885 1,910 90,950 89,203 1,747 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 11,312 11,509 (197 ) 21,365 21,388 (23 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,365 13,340 25 26,656 26,665 (9 ) 237,707 222,227 15,480 416,086 370,674 45,412 Operating Income 65,323 67,251 (1,928 ) 109,601 108,075 1,526 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (11,618 ) (13,930 ) 2,312 (17,834 ) (20,620 ) 2,786 Interest Expense (6,263 ) (6,857 ) 594 (12,157 ) (13,695 ) 1,538 Income Before Income Taxes 47,442 46,464 978 79,610 73,760 5,850 Income Tax Expense 11,853 13,104 (1,251 ) 18,373 19,407 (1,034 ) Net Income $ 35,589 $ 33,360 $ 2,229 $ 61,237 $ 54,353 $ 6,884 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.02 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.08 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, ENERGY MARKETING SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 59,018 $ 55,644 $ 3,374 $ 111,100 $ 94,280 $ 16,820 Intersegment Revenues 43 (51 ) 94 375 76 299 Total Operating Revenues 59,061 55,593 3,468 111,475 94,356 17,119 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 56,820 52,980 3,840 108,337 88,423 19,914 Operation and Maintenance 1,621 1,565 56 3,239 3,079 160 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 71 68 3 141 138 3 58,512 54,613 3,899 111,717 91,640 20,077 Operating Income (Loss) 549 980 (431 ) (242 ) 2,716 (2,958 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 198 59 139 245 72 173 Interest Expense (8 ) — (8 ) (13 ) (12 ) (1 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 739 1,039 (300 ) (10 ) 2,776 (2,786 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 195 461 (266 ) (253 ) 1,152 (1,405 ) Net Income $ 544 $ 578 $ (34 ) $ 243 $ 1,624 $ (1,381 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ — $ — $ 0.02 $ (0.02 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, ALL OTHER 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 310 $ 1,232 $ (922 ) $ 1,316 $ 2,328 $ (1,012 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 323 357 (34 ) 583 671 (88 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 134 145 (11 ) 270 288 (18 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 183 506 (323 ) 395 645 (250 ) 640 1,008 (368 ) 1,248 1,604 (356 ) Operating Income (Loss) (330 ) 224 (554 ) 68 724 (656 ) Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 151 81 70 288 143 145 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (179 ) 305 (484 ) 356 867 (511 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (51 ) 98 (149 ) 100 1,378 (1,278 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (128 ) $ 207 $ (335 ) $ 256 $ (511 ) $ 767 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, CORPORATE 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 55 $ 225 $ (170 ) $ 109 $ 438 $ (329 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,165 999 166 2,329 1,999 330 Total Operating Revenues 1,220 1,224 (4 ) 2,438 2,437 1 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 3,955 3,801 154 6,751 7,207 (456 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 120 117 3 235 235 — Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 191 190 1 380 377 3 4,266 4,108 158 7,366 7,819 (453 ) Operating Loss (3,046 ) (2,884 ) (162 ) (4,928 ) (5,382 ) 454 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 32,114 30,122 1,992 54,992 62,591 (7,599 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,273 ) (27,148 ) 1,875 (50,713 ) (55,235 ) 4,522 Other Interest Expense (1,324 ) (1,559 ) 235 (2,367 ) (2,942 ) 575 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 2,471 (1,469 ) 3,940 (3,016 ) (968 ) (2,048 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 193 1,860 (1,667 ) (4,726 ) 15,587 (20,313 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 2,278 $ (3,329 ) $ 5,607 $ 1,710 $ (16,555 ) $ 18,265 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.02 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.21 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (58,886 ) $ (57,524 ) $ (1,362 ) $ (115,569 ) $ (106,482 ) $ (9,087 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (27,528 ) (27,920 ) 392 (52,568 ) (51,360 ) (1,208 ) Operation and Maintenance (31,358 ) (29,604 ) (1,754 ) (63,001 ) (55,122 ) (7,879 ) (58,886 ) (57,524 ) (1,362 ) (115,569 ) (106,482 ) (9,087 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (29,201 ) (30,946 ) 1,745 (57,897 ) (62,265 ) 4,368 Interest Expense 29,201 30,946 (1,745 ) 57,897 62,265 (4,368 ) Net Income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 142,571 (1) $ 84,559 (3) $ 58,012 $ 262,786 (1)(2) $ 159,285 (3)(4) $ 103,501 Pipeline and Storage 22,674 (1) 15,167 (3) 7,507 52,638 (1)(2) 37,440 (3)(4) 15,198 Gathering 12,680 (1) 19,352 (3) (6,672 ) 21,470 (1)(2) 32,283 (3)(4) (10,813 ) Utility 19,735 (1) 15,755 (3) 3,980 35,657 (1)(2) 32,290 (3)(4) 3,367 Energy Marketing 22 4 18 41 22 19 Total Reportable Segments 197,682 134,837 62,845 372,592 261,320 111,272 All Other — — — — 1 (1 ) Corporate 85 15 70 103 44 59 Eliminations — (19,922 ) 19,922 — (19,922 ) 19,922 Total Capital Expenditures $ 197,767 $ 114,930 $ 82,837 $ 372,695 $ 241,443 $ 131,252

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $53.4 million, $10.7 million, $7.4 million, and $3.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2019.

(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $38.8 million, $9.0 million, $1.6 million, and $2.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $36.5 million, $25.1 million, $3.9 million and $6.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2017 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2017, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2018.

DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended March 31 Normal 2019 2018 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 3,290 3,372 3,208 2.5 5.1 Erie, PA 3,108 3,096 3,075 (0.4) 0.7 Six Months Ended March 31 Buffalo, NY 5,543 5,697 5,435 2.8 4.8 Erie, PA 5,152 5,126 5,104 (0.5) 0.4

(1) Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 44,883 41,403 3,480 90,188 76,817 13,371 West Coast 487 675 (188 ) 989 1,370 (381 ) Total Production 45,370 42,078 3,292 91,177 78,187 12,990 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 2.65 $ 2.46 $ 0.19 $ 2.79 $ 2.41 $ 0.38 West Coast 6.06 4.40 1.66 6.40 4.70 1.70 Weighted Average 2.69 2.49 0.20 2.83 2.45 0.38 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.58 2.52 0.06 2.60 2.61 (0.01 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — 2 2 — West Coast 563 662 (99 ) 1,134 1,334 (200 ) Total Production 564 663 (99 ) 1,136 1,336 (200 ) Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 47.54 $ 58.54 $ (11.00 ) $ 55.93 $ 49.82 $ 6.11 West Coast 61.85 65.39 (3.54 ) 63.79 61.61 2.18 Weighted Average 61.82 65.39 (3.57 ) 63.78 61.60 2.18 Weighted Average after Hedging 61.01 58.31 2.70 61.36 59.05 2.31 Total Production (MMcfe) 48,754 46,056 2,698 97,993 86,203 11,790 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.33 $ 0.35 $ (0.02 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.94 $ 0.95 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.90 $ 0.97 $ (0.07 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 0.05 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.03

(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.56 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.55 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the six months ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Six Months of Fiscal 2019 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 372,000 BBL $ 63.52 / BBL NYMEX 534,000 BBL $ 53.42 / BBL Total 906,000 BBL $ 57.57 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 40,080,000 MMBTU $ 2.93 / MMBTU DAWN 3,600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 37,356,436 MMBTU $ 2.61 / MMBTU Total 81,036,436 MMBTU $ 2.78 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 1,128,000 BBL $ 64.26 / BBL NYMEX 324,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 1,452,000 BBL $ 61.20 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 40,990,000 MMBTU $ 2.92 / MMBTU DAWN 7,200,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 45,816,742 MMBTU $ 2.35 / MMBTU Total 94,006,742 MMBTU $ 2.64 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 576,000 BBL $ 64.48 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 732,000 BBL $ 61.61 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 6,790,000 MMBTU $ 2.95 / MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 41,567,229 MMBTU $ 2.22 / MMBTU Total 48,957,229 MMBTU $ 2.33 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,683,056 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 37,225,983 MMBTU $ 2.26 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 21,074,815 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 50,967 47,551 3,416 86,668 82,392 4,276 Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 148,653 152,128 (3,475 ) 304,855 323,989 (19,134 ) Interruptible Transportation 750 1,165 (415 ) 1,665 2,046 (381 ) 200,370 200,844 (474 ) 393,188 408,427 (15,239 ) Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 54,157 51,374 2,783 108,845 94,536 14,309 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 30,906 28,568 2,338 50,686 46,415 4,271 Commercial Sales 4,712 4,500 212 7,558 7,096 462 Industrial Sales 284 287 (3 ) 488 431 57 35,902 33,355 2,547 58,732 53,942 4,790 Off-System Sales — 119 (119 ) — 141 (141 ) Transportation 28,928 29,624 (696 ) 51,198 51,051 147 64,830 63,098 1,732 109,930 105,134 4,796 Energy Marketing Volume Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Natural Gas (MMcf) 16,191 16,112 79 28,610 28,091 519





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company's financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 90,595 $ 91,847 $ 193,256 $ 290,501 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 4,000 (5,000 ) (107,000 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) 6,742 (335 ) 237 98 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (1,416 ) 82 (50 ) (24 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (3,831 ) — 2,516 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 805 — (528 ) — Adjusted Operating Results $ 92,895 $ 95,594 $ 190,431 $ 183,575 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 1.06 $ 2.23 $ 3.37 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 0.05 (0.06 ) (1.24 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) 0.08 — — — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on hedge ineffectiveness (0.02 ) — — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (0.04 ) — 0.03 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 0.01 — (0.01 ) — Rounding — — 0.01 — Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 1.07 $ 1.11 $ 2.20 $ 2.13

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Reported GAAP Earnings $ 90,595 $ 91,847 $ 193,256 $ 290,501 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 65,664 61,155 129,918 116,985 Other (Income) Deductions 5,919 13,092 15,521 16,594 Interest Expense 27,060 28,381 53,573 56,971 Income Taxes 29,785 38,269 52,693 (43,007 ) Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Hedge Ineffectiveness 6,742 (335 ) 237 98 Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,765 $ 232,409 $ 445,198 $ 438,142 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,281 $ 49,786 $ 89,106 $ 100,203 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 24,598 24,220 50,546 45,033 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 65,879 74,006 139,652 145,236 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 83,580 78,728 173,475 158,948 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 78,688 80,591 136,257 134,740 Energy Marketing Adjusted EBITDA 620 1,048 (101 ) 2,854 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (3,002 ) (1,964 ) (4,085 ) (3,636 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,765 $ 232,409 $ 445,198 $ 438,142

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 21,873 $ 26,537 $ 60,087 $ 133,235 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 35,888 31,986 70,588 59,411 Other (Income) Deductions (275 ) (12 ) (554 ) (15 ) Interest Expense 13,548 13,380 26,711 26,753 Income Taxes 5,804 7,172 16,406 (60,534 ) Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Hedge Ineffectiveness 6,742 (335 ) 237 98 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,580 $ 78,728 $ 173,475 $ 158,948 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 17,749 $ 22,724 $ 42,851 $ 61,186 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,293 10,838 22,407 21,434 Other (Income) Deductions (1,973 ) (1,173 ) (3,899 ) (2,819 ) Interest Expense 7,500 7,875 14,786 15,752 Income Taxes 6,712 9,522 12,961 4,650 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,281 $ 49,786 $ 89,106 $ 100,203 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 12,690 $ 11,770 $ 26,872 $ 57,169 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 4,673 4,227 9,351 8,315 Other (Income) Deductions (189 ) (337 ) (232 ) (651 ) Interest Expense 2,345 2,508 4,723 4,847 Income Taxes 5,079 6,052 9,832 (24,647 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,598 $ 24,220 $ 50,546 $ 45,033 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 35,589 $ 33,360 $ 61,237 $ 54,353 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,365 13,340 26,656 26,665 Other (Income) Deductions 11,618 13,930 17,834 20,620 Interest Expense 6,263 6,857 12,157 13,695 Income Taxes 11,853 13,104 18,373 19,407 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,688 $ 80,591 $ 136,257 $ 134,740 Energy Marketing Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 544 $ 578 $ 243 $ 1,624 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 71 68 141 138 Other (Income) Deductions (198 ) (59 ) (245 ) (72 ) Interest Expense 8 — 13 12 Income Taxes 195 461 (253 ) 1,152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 620 $ 1,048 $ (101 ) $ 2,854 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ 2,150 $ (3,122 ) $ 1,966 $ (17,066 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 374 696 775 1,022 Other (Income) Deductions (3,064 ) 743 2,617 (469 ) Interest Expense (2,604 ) (2,239 ) (4,817 ) (4,088 ) Income Taxes 142 1,958 (4,626 ) 16,965 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,002 ) $ (1,964 ) $ (4,085 ) $ (3,636 )





