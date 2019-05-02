Zafgen to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BOSTON, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that it will announce financial results for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



As Zafgen is currently in the regulatory process related to the clinical hold for ZGN-1061, the Company has elected not to host a quarterly call. An update on ZGN-1061 is still anticipated in Q2 2019.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders. Learn more at www.zafgen.com .

