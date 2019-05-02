Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 02, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Old National Bancorp (the "Company" or "Old National") (NASDAQ:ONB) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 3, 2019. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is May 31, 2019.  Based on Old National's closing price of $16.76 on May 1, 2019, the quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 3.1%.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.1 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

Old National Bancorp Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga