Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|James Arthurs
|249,518,671
|93.46%
|17,449,753
|6.54%
|Jane Bird
|254,665,597
|95.39%
|12,305,827
|4.61%
|Laura Cillis
|257,417,641
|96.42%
|9,551,383
|3.58%
|Don Demens
|250,359,489
|93.78%
|16,611,935
|6.22%
|Lee Doney
|250,321,974
|93.76%
|16,649,450
|6.24%
|Daniel Nocente
|254,665,437
|95.39%
|12,305,987
|4.61%
|Cheri Phyfer
|257,478,749
|96.44%
|9,492,675
|3.56%
|Michael T. Waites
|254,662,377
|95.39%
|12,309,047
|4.61%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 268,837,534, representing 70.30% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
