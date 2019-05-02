Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld James Arthurs 249,518,671 93.46% 17,449,753 6.54% Jane Bird 254,665,597 95.39% 12,305,827 4.61% Laura Cillis 257,417,641 96.42% 9,551,383 3.58% Don Demens 250,359,489 93.78% 16,611,935 6.22% Lee Doney 250,321,974 93.76% 16,649,450 6.24% Daniel Nocente 254,665,437 95.39% 12,305,987 4.61% Cheri Phyfer 257,478,749 96.44% 9,492,675 3.56% Michael T. Waites 254,662,377 95.39% 12,309,047 4.61%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 268,837,534, representing 70.30% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

