Empire Life appoints new Board members

TORONTO, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX:EML) announced at its Annual General Meeting the appointments of Scott Ewert and Patricia Volker to its Board of Directors.

Scott Ewert, CPA, CA is Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at E-L Financial Corporation Limited, the parent company of Empire Life. He also serves on the Board of Altruvest Charitable Services.

Patricia Volker, CPA, CA, CMA, ICD.D currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Denison Mines Corp, Burlington Hydro Electric Inc., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp and Ornge.

"Scott and Patricia each bring a wealth of experience to our Board," says Chairman Duncan Jackman. "Their financial and accounting knowledge and expertise as well as their business acumen and management backgrounds will be valuable assets to the Board and the management team at Empire Life."

Mark Taylor, former CFO of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, did not stand for re-election. "I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Mark Taylor for his long service and many contributions to our Board," says Mr. Jackman. "Mark has been a steady voice and guiding force in the growth and success of Empire Life and we thank him for his service."

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2019 Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.6 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.