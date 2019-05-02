Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NBRV)

NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC ("Nabriva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NBRV). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nbrv.



The investigation concerns whether Nabriva and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 30, 2019, Nabriva disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking marketing approval of CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva advised investors that "[t]he CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA."

On this news, Nabriva's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $2.17 per share on May 1, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Nabriva shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nbrv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com