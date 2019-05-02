Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)

NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. ("Heron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HRTX). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hrtx.



The investigation concerns whether Heron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 1, 2019, Heron announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on April 30, 2019 regarding Heron's New Drug Application ("NDA") for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain. Heron advised investors that "[t]he CRL stated that the FDA is unable to approve the NDA in its present form based on the need for additional [Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls] and non-clinical information." On this news, Heron's stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 18.13%, to close at $17.75 per share on May 1, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Heron shares, you can assist this investigation.

