Empire Life announces dividends

Globe Newswire  
May 02, 2019 2:53pm   Comments
KINGSTON, Ontario, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX:EML) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend
Common Shares May 17, 2019 June 11, 2019 $17.4408
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 June 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 $0.359375
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 June 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 $0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2019 Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.6 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

Contact: Julie Tompkins
Vice-President, Corporate Services & Chief Communications Officer
613 548-1890, ext. 3301
julie.tompkins@empire.ca
www.empire.ca

