NSS Labs Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSS Labs, Inc., a global leader and trusted source for independent cybersecurity product testing, today announced that Jason Brvenik has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO); he had been serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since January 2017.



Vikram Phatak, CEO since 2007, will remain active on the Board of Directors and Executive team as Founder. Phatak has a deep knowledge of the cybersecurity industry and will focus on new innovations for the company.

Under the leadership of Phatak, NSS Labs established itself as the independent trusted third party that understands both the needs of the enterprise and the true capabilities of the world's cybersecurity products. Phatak recruited Brvenik to grow the testing programs and deliver customized proof-of-concept testing and product selection for enterprises. Over the past two years, Phatak and Brvenik have broadened services to help security professionals navigate the complexity and hidden disparity in security product selection and deployment.

"Working with Jason has been very rewarding. He has recruited top talent and guided that team to significantly expand our security testing programs and the value we add to enterprises," Phatak said. "He is definitely the right person for the job."

Prior to NSS Labs, Brvenik worked in technology and leadership roles at Sourcefire from 2002 until the company's $2.7B acquisition by Cisco in 2013, where he also served on the security leadership team.

NSS Labs' rigorous group tests offer independent analysis of the top security technologies used by Global 2000 companies and governments around the world. Consumers rely on NSS Labs' fact-based, empirical data to inform their decision making. The company most recently introduced coverage of cloud security technologies and a Threat Detection and Analysis Systems group test .

"It has been an honor to work alongside Vik to help customers identify the technologies that are most effective in defending against the threats they face," Brvenik said. "I am excited to continue our journey and help make truly effective security a reality for consumers."

NSS Labs tests the world's security products. Based in Austin, Texas, the company's research and testing laboratory is recognized globally as the most trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity guidance. C-Suite executives and information security professionals from many of the world's most demanding global enterprises rely on NSS Labs to accelerate security decisions with greater confidence. For more information, visit www.nsslabs.com .