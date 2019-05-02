Call for Presentations: Sustainability, Social Justice Experts

Lake City, Colo., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media is delighted to announce our fourth annual Sustainability Symposium 2020, scheduled for the auspicious date of January 20, 2020 in Las Vegas.

If you have creative solutions that address the nexus between sustainability, social justice, and economic prosperity, we encourage you to submit a presentation proposal today! Deadline: May 31.



Click here for the presentation entry form.

The National Academy of Sciences confirms that climate change has exacerbated global social and economic inequality. Understanding the causes of these disparities is critical for achieving equitable communities, because sustainable communities embody more than energy efficiency, water conservation, smart technologies, and renewables. They also protect the human condition, providing the fundamentals for people to live vibrantly and with dignity.

Sustainability simply can't exist without opportunity. And that opportunity must facilitate physical, psychological, and financial health.

Green Builder Media's fourth-annual Sustainability Symposium, scheduled for January 20, 2020—Martin Luther King Day—at the UNLV campus in Las Vegas, will explore the nexus between sustainability and social equity; the impact of our changing climate on economic stability; and the resulting effects on national and international markets.

Topics of discussion will include:

Solving for energy and water so that they do not become major inhibitors to growth and prosperity

Sustainable innovations that will transform markets

Addressing social justice issues on a local, national, and global scale

2020 Sustainability Benchmarks—where have we succeeded, where have we failed, and we go from here

We invite you to submit a presentation proposal that addresses one of these critical topics, or a related one—feel free to surprise and delight us with your ideas! Click here to submit your presentation idea.



Click here for the presentation entry form.

The deadline for submission is Friday, May 31.

If you have any questions, email sara.gutterman@greenbuildermedia.com. We look forward to seeing your creative presentation ideas!

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com