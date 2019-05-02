Y-COM Holdings Acquires General Utility Construction

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-COM Holdings, LLC ("Y-COM"), a portfolio investment of Cotton Creek Capital and a leading provider of telecommunications and utility infrastructure services in the Southeast, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Florida-based General Utility Construction, Inc. ("GUCI"). Founded in 2008, GUCI specializes in aerial and underground cable and fiber construction. The combination provides Y-COM with complementary service capabilities, increased scale, and a strengthened presence for customers throughout Florida.



"GUCI's reputation for quality and customer service aligns with the standard Y-COM has set over our 40+ years of serving clients," said Steve Young, President of Y-COM. "We welcome the GUCI team to the Y-COM family and believe the combined entity's commitment to exceptional quality and service, coupled with our expanded footprint, will greatly benefit our customer base."

Y-COM will now have nine operating locations in Florida, with statewide coverage and expanded capabilities to service its customers. Y-COM's combined service offerings include aerial / underground fiber installation, fiber splicing, utilities infrastructure installation and maintenance, and intelligent transportation solutions ("ITS"). As part of the acquisition, GUCI will continue to be led by its current executive and operations team.

About GUCI

Founded in 2008, General Utility Construction, Inc. is a family-owned provider of telecommunications maintenance and construction services, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with additional locations in Homosassa and Leesburg, Florida. The Company provides aerial and underground fiber installation and fiber splicing for customers throughout Florida. For more information, visit GUCI's website at www.generalutility.net .

About Y-COM

Young's Communications Co., Inc. was founded in 1972 as a contractor for performing wiring for CATV / TV coaxial cable lines; and, today operates as a provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications and utility sectors. Through a commitment to its customers to ensure a quality outcome, Y-COM has expanded its presence and continues to "set the standard" for excellence. For more information, visit Y-COM's website at www.ycominc.com .

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital's senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com .

