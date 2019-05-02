Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



The company will host a conference call to review its results, market trends, and outlook at 10 a.m. ET the same day. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com . The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (877) 497-1434

International Dial-In Number: (929) 387-3951

Conference ID #: 7595319

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .