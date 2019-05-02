The Wall Street Journal Announces Lineup for Annual Future of Everything Festival

Director of "Booksmart" Olivia Wilde with actresses Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, Trevor Noah with producers and writers from The Daily Show, lifestyle expert Martha Stewart as well as top leaders from Amazon, ESPN, Waze, Match Group, General Motors, and more.



NEW YORK, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 90 leaders from across the fields of entertainment, business, and technology for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Hosted by top Journal editors, the festival will take place May 20-23, 2019, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, and demonstrations. In addition, the Festival's Lab will offer a fully immersive experience where attendees can touch, taste and interact with the products redefining tomorrow.

The Festival will dive into key issues around mobility, artificial intelligence, equality, and sustainability, across five themes: Culture, Technology, Money, Health and Humanity, and Style.

Confirmed speakers include:

Olivia Wilde | Director, "Booksmart," with Actresses Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever

Director, "Booksmart," with Actresses and Trevor Noah | Host of The Daily Show with Producers and Writers: Jen Flanz, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka , and Zhubin Parang

Host of The Daily Show with Producers and Writers: , and Martha Stewart | Founder, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

Founder, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Adam Petrick | PUMA Global Head of Brand and Marketing with Multi-Platinum Rapper G-Eazy

| PUMA Global Head of Brand and Marketing with Multi-Platinum Rapper Janet Mock | Director, Writer and Producer

Director, Writer and Producer Eileen Fisher | Founder, Chairwoman and Co-CEO, EILEEN FISHER, INC.

Founder, Chairwoman and Co-CEO, EILEEN FISHER, INC. Mandy Ginsberg | CEO, Match Group

CEO, Match Group Eve Ensler | Playwright; Activist; Author, "The Apology"

Playwright; Activist; Author, "The Apology" James Pitaro | President ESPN; Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

President ESPN; Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks Andrew Yang | 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Noam Bardin | CEO, Waze

CEO, Waze Imogen Heap | Artist; Founder, Mycelia and MI.MU Gloves

Artist; Founder, Mycelia and MI.MU Gloves Mark Reuss | President, General Motors Company

President, General Motors Company Antoni Porowski | Food Expert; Restaurateur; Author, "Antoni in the Kitchen"

Food Expert; Restaurateur; Author, "Antoni in the Kitchen" Stephen M. Ross | Founder and Chairman, Related Companies

Founder and Chairman, Related Companies Jonathan Van Ness | Television Personality, Podcaster, and Hairstylist

A full list of speakers, topics, exhibits and demonstrations, as well as information about tickets is available at: https://foefestival.wsj.com/

About The Future of Everything Franchise

Launched in 2015, The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything coverage has become the go-to platform for future-forward content that explores the ways science, technology and innovation are changing work, life and play. Future of Everything comprises a print and digital magazine, daily articles, a weekly newsletter, a podcast, and a three-day festival.

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

Steve Severinghaus

Senior Director, Communications

steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com

Jessica Mara

Senior Publicist

jessica.mara@dowjones.com