Scylla Summit Returns to San Francisco November 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars. ScyllaDB , the real-time big data database company, has set the date for this year's Scylla Summit , the annual community and industry conference dedicated to the world's fastest NoSQL database.



Scylla Summit 2019 will take place November 5-6 at the Parc 55 San Francisco Hotel, with Pre-Summit Training on November 4.

Drawing participants from around the world, Scylla Summit features three days of customer use cases, training sessions, product demonstrations and news from ScyllaDB. Developers share best practices, product managers learn how to reduce the cost and complexity of their infrastructure and entrepreneurs connect with the best and brightest in the community.

Scylla users and big data visionaries are invited to present their use cases, lessons and ideas. The call for speakers is open until June 28, 2019. To see talks from previous Scylla Summits please visit: http://www.scylladb.com/tech-talks/ .

Attendees can also reserve their spots by registering here .



"At past events, people have told us that the conversations they have at Scylla Summit have helped shaped their big data strategies," said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. "This is a chance to share ideas with the smartest, most plugged-in members of the NoSQL and big data communities. It's completely relaxed, massively useful and lots of fun."

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. AdGear, AppNexus, CERN, Comcast, Grab, IBM Compose, Intel, Investing.com, MediaMath, Ola Cabs, Samsung and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. Scylla is available in Open Source, Enterprise and fully-managed Cloud editions. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Magma Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Ventures, TLV Partners, Western Digital Capital and Wing Venture Capital. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact:

Theresa Carper

415 848 9175

scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing