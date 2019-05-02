Premera hires Chief Financial Officer to join leadership team

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross, Washington's leading health plan, announced the hiring of Michael Trzupek as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Trzupek is responsible for managing the company's finances, including financial planning, financial risks management and reporting.



Trzupek will be a key leader at Premera, overseeing accounting, financial planning and analysis, and investment and treasury. He comes to Premera from Providence St. Joseph Health System, where he served as Group Vice President, executing finance functions, strategic planning and budgeting, as well as the evaluation of affiliations, acquisitions and strategic investments. Prior, he was a corporate finance General Manager at Microsoft, focused on business planning for the company's hardware products, including Xbox and Surface. He started his financial career at Intel.



Trzupek received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He is a member of the Board of Directors at the Seattle Aquarium, as well as an advisory board member for eCapital Advisors.



About Premera Blue CrossPremera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to approximately 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

