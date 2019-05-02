Nabriva Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Nabriva Therapeutics plc ("Nabriva" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NBRV) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On April 30, 2019, Nabriva disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking marketing approval of CONTEPO™ for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections. Nabriva advised investors that "[t]he CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA."

On this news, Nabriva's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $2.17 per share on May 1, 2019.

We are investigating whether Nabriva failed to inform investors of these manufacturing deficiencies and inspection issues and the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Nabriva.

