Millicom Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Luxembourg, May 2nd, 2019 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Luxembourg. The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM approved the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018, and resolved on the distribution of a dividend of USD 2.64 per share, to be paid in two equal installments on or around May 10, 2019, and November 12, 2019, respectively.

The AGM re-elected Mr. Odilon Almeida, Ms. Janet Davidson, Mr. Tomas Eliasson, Mr. José Antonio Ríos García, Mr. Lars-Åke Norling, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, and Mr. James Thompson as Directors, and elected Ms. Mercedes Johnson as a new Director, for a term starting on the day of the AGM and ending on the next annual general meeting to take place in 2020 (the "2020 AGM"). Mr. José Antonio Rios García was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AGM approved the re-election of Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor of Millicom for a term ending on the day of the 2020 AGM.

The AGM also resolved to: (i) Approve the remuneration to the Board and auditor; (ii) Discharge all the current and former Directors of Millicom who served at any point in time during the financial year ended December 31, 2018, for the performance of their mandates; (iii) Approve the procedures for the Nomination Committee; (iv) Approve the potential adoption of a Share Repurchase Plan by the Board of Directors; (v) Approve the guidelines for the remuneration of senior management; and (vi) Approve the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.

All other resolutions proposed to Millicom's AGM as set out in the convening notice published by way of a press release on March 14, 2019, were duly passed. Further details can be found in the convening notice for the AGM.

Biographical details of the new Director are as follows:

Mercedes Johnson currently serves on the Boards of three NASDAQ or NYSE listed technology companies – Synopsys, a provider of solutions for designing and verifying advanced silicon chips, Teradyne, a developer and supplier of automated semiconductor test equipment, and Juniper Networks, a multinational developer of networking products. During her executive career, Mercedes held positions such as Chief Financial Officer of Avago Technologies (now Broadcom) and Chief Financial Officer of LAM Research Corporation. Mercedes holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Buenos Aires.

