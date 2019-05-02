Bombora to Promote Sustainable Marketing at SiriusDecisions Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Marketing movement will take a step forward at the SiriusDecisions Summit next week, thanks to a coalition of forward-thinking companies, Bombora announced today. Event attendees can explore the movement at booth #909 and win a stay at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay plus tickets to the Bombora Intent Event this fall.

Just as consumers are beginning to favor ecologically aware companies, B2B sales and marketing executives, too, are increasingly wary of excess waste in their marketing efforts, from ecologically damaging physical ‘swag' to attention-wasting digital pollution in the form of excessive emails and ads.

As Bombora CEO Erik Matlick described in a recent Adweek column, Bombora and the other members of its expanding coalition — including DiscoverOrg , Enlyft , Everstring , Integrate , Lattice Engines , Leadspace , Terminus , Triblio , Rollworks , and Uberflip — seek to reduce marketing waste in an effort to help the physical and digital environment.

"Our business environment has been polluted with needless ads, emails and sales calls," said Matlick. "The cost in terms of human attention, trust and brand value is mounting. Using sustainable marketing techniques to minimize digital and physical waste, while still improving sales and marketing results, should be a priority for all businesses."

At the SiriusDecisions Summit in Austin, May 5-8th, conference attendees can learn how different providers enable sustainable marketing by visiting the booths of DiscoverOrg, Enlyft, Everstring, Integrate, Lattice Engines, Leadspace, Terminus, Triblio, Rollworks, and Uberflip. After visiting these partners, #SDSummit attendees can become eligible for a drawing to win a 3-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay and complimentary tickets to Bombora Intent Event on September 24, 2019.

