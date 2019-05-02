Kia of Yuma Named Exclusive MotorTrend Certified Dealership in Yuma, Arizona

Norcross, GA, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia of Yuma has been selected to be the only dealership in Yuma, Arizona, able to certify its pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive MotorTrend® Certified designation. MotorTrend Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded and backed by a MotorTrend Certified seal of approval. Plus, every MotorTrend Certified vehicle is equipped with comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare®.

MotorTrend Certified dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their focus on quality and on delivering a positive customer experience. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service.

"We're thrilled to partner with MotorTrend to launch the MotorTrend Certified program at our Kia of Yuma location," said John Baladi, Director of Operations. "We focus on customer service and satisfaction, and this program will allow us to provide our customers with even more peace of mind and confidence in their pre-owned vehicle."

Steve Richards, Vice President of the MotorTrend Certified program driven by EasyCare, said "Kia of Yuma's strong commitment to their customers is one of many reasons why they were selected to be the exclusive MotorTrend Certified dealer in Yuma, Arizona. We are very excited to have them join this elite group."

Kia of Yuma began offering MotorTrend Certified vehicles in March 2019 at 2841 S. Pacific Avenue, Yuma, Arizona, 85365. For more information on Kia of Yuma, visit www.kiaofyuma.com. For more information on the Motor Trend Certified program, visit www.motortrendcertified.com.

About EasyCare®

EasyCare's mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it's protecting the dealerships' customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 8.5 million customers as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and is committed to providing its dealer partners with service products, training and technology to make them more successful. EasyCare is part of APCO Holdings, also home of GWC Warranty, SAVY and Covideo brands. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands please visit EasyCare.com, GWCwarranty.com, SAVY.com, Covideo.com.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.



Media Contacts:

Ashley Braswell

EasyCare

Director of Public Relations

Tel: 678-615-1142

Email: abraswell@easycare.com

Rob Quigley

MotorTrend Group

Sr. PR and Social Media Manager

Email: Robert_Quigley@motortrend.com

Tel: 310-363-4086

###

Attachment

Ashley Braswell EasyCare 678-615-1142 ABraswell@easycare.com