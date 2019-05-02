PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on "Blockchain Technology and Non-Profit Organizations" Webinar Hosted by New York Society of Association Executives

Online Panel Discussion on Thursday, May 2nd at 12:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory Group , a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will participate on a webinar panel hosted by the New York Society of Association Executives (NYSAE).

Mr. Ramson will be a panelist on the "Blockchain Technology and Non-Profit Organizations" webinar taking place on Thursday, May 2nd at 12:00pm EDT. Other panelists in addition to Mr. Ramson include Steven Baum, Principal and Digital Currency Practice Leader, Friedman, LLP and Bob Moldoff, Chief Information Officer, CFGNS International. The interviewer for the session will be Amish Mehta, CPA and Non-Profit Practice Leader, Friedman, LLP.

"The nonprofit world will benefit from the growing adoption of blockchain technology, especially the development of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will enable fractionalized ownership of previously illiquid hard assets. I look forward to discussing the impact and implications of this important emerging market with my fellow distinguished panelists," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory.

For more information or to register for the webinar, go to: https://www.nysaenet.org/events/event-description?CalendarEventKey=da7e8c63-0d90-427c-a32f-ae99adbb3809&Home=%2fevents%2fcalendar

About the New York Society of Association Executives

Founded in 1919, the New York Society of Association Executives' mission is to lead in advancing and serving the profession of association and not-for-profit management. NYSAE is the "association of associations" which are headquartered in the Tri-State region of New York, New Jersey & Connecticut. NYSAE's members are full-time paid chief executives and middle managers of trade associations, professional societies, voluntary organizations, other not-for-profit organizations and supplier firms. For more information, go to: https://www.nysaenet.org/home

About PCG Advisory Inc.

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Contact:

Silvana Da Luca

COO, PCG Digital

O: 212-201-0902

silvana.daluca@pcgadvisory.com