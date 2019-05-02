B.O.S. to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019 on Thursday, May 30, 2019

RISHON LEZION, Israel, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a leading Israeli integrator of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



BOS will host a conference call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. EDT - 5:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website,: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a leading Israeli integrator of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS' RFID and Mobile division offers both turnkey integration services as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and AIDC hardware and communications equipment, BOS middleware and industry-specific software applications. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as to enterprise customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com.

For more information: