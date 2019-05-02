Aptean Extends Its Leadership in the Manufacturing ERP Market With Acquisition of OPTIWARE

ATLANTA, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has acquired OPTIWARE, a leading provider of Overall Equipment effectiveness (OEE) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions. The acquisition of OPTIWARE extends Aptean's capabilities in European marketplaces, a key growth area for the company.



OPTIWARE's products deliver productivity improvements and optimal utilization of production resources and support the transition of global enterprises towards Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing. Supplying the connection of production equipment and powerful tools for efficiency monitoring, together with one of the most flexible EAM solutions available in the market today.

"The European market is a key strategic growth area for Aptean," said TVN Reddy, Aptean CEO. "OPTIWARE's capabilities will forward our growth strategy both in our manufacturing solution suite and in European markets where we've targeted for expansion. With their strong focus on efficiency, reliability and productivity we believe that OPTIWARE is an ideal fit with our solution offerings. Aptean now offers a more complete suite of solutions for manufacturers in specific verticals such as food and beverage, chemical, automotive, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturing segments. We are delighted to welcome OPTIWARE to the Aptean family".

"At OPTIWARE we believe that state-of-the-art functionality, visibility and mobility are prerequisites for catering to our customer's needs – and that our understanding, experience and forward-thinking is what makes the real difference." said Michael Ries, CEO of OPTIWARE. "By joining Aptean and becoming part of a larger organization, we'll access their considerable capabilities and will benefit from Aptean's expertise in the market. We are excited to join the Aptean team".

"OPTIWARE has realized a strong growth in both revenue and earnings during our ownership and the company is well positioned to benefit from the increasing digitalization and the Industry 4.0 transformation. After approximately six years ownership, we therefore believe it is time to divest OPTIWARE to a new owner. Based on the experiences and talks during the M&A process, we believe that Aptean is the right partner for OPTIWARE to continue the growth journey." said Erik Balleby Jensen, CEO and Partner in Capidea and Chairman of OPTIWARE.

Headquartered in Denmark, OPTIWARE has approximately 100 team members across offices in Europe, Asia and the United States who will become part of the Aptean organization. Financial terms of the sale will not be disclosed.

About OPTIWARE

OPTIWARE is the result of the merger between API Maintenance Systems and AXXOS Industry Systems. We help customers streamline their production and maintain high-value capital assets such as plants, facilities and equipment. OPTIWARE is a global company helping customers to gain an edge by optimizing asset reliability, predictability and effectiveness. We do this by offering a unique combination of both Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) systems. OPTIWARE has supplied the production monitoring solutions AXXOS OEE and the EAM solution API PRO for more than 25 years. OPTIWARE is headquartered in Denmark and has over 500 customers globally.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean's purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean's compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 2,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean's solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

About Capidea

Capidea is a Danish private equity fund making long term investments in competitive small and medium-sized companies. Capidea was established in November 2006 and has a total capital commitment of approximately DKK 2.3 billion / EUR 310 million in three funds. Capidea's third fond was established in December 2017 with a capital commitment of DKK 860 million / EUR 115 million. In addition to institutional investors, the investor base comprises a number of bluechip companies. Capidea has invested in 19 companies with a total turnover of approx. DKK 5 billion/EUR 670 million, visit www.capidea.dk.



