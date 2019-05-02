KEMET Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM (EDT) on Thursday, May 16, 2019, to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. The call will last approximately one hour.

To access the call via telephone, participants in the United States should dial 1-800-416-8033, and participants outside the United States should dial 1-706-643-0979. Participants should reference "KEMET Corporation" and Conference ID #1576438. Participants can view a corresponding presentation from the KEMET website at www.kemet.com by clicking on the conference call link in the Investor Relations section of the website. The presentation will be available immediately prior to the beginning of the call. Following management's comments, there will be an opportunity for questions.

In conjunction with the conference call, there will be a simultaneous live broadcast over the internet that can be accessed at http://ir.kemet.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available until midnight, May 30, 2019, through the same link.

About KEMET

The Company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KEM" (NYSE:KEM). At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://ir.kemet.com, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.