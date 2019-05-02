Insights into Design Challenges, Security Topics, and More to Be Discussed at Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Boston 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Boston 2019, the region's largest embedded systems conference, today announced a redesigned, five-track education program tailored to engineers looking to refresh their knowledge and skill set, in addition to a robust expo floor featuring companies innovating the embedded systems space. The event takes place May 15 and 16, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.



ESC Boston is part of Advanced Manufacturing Boston and runs alongside Design & Manufacturing New England and BIOMEDevice Boston . To apply for a media pass to attend, please visit: boston.am.ubm.com/2019/registrations/ .

"As the demands of engineering employers grow, we want our attendees to stay ahead of the curve, so we've revamped our conference to reflect the basic fundamentals every engineer and developer needs whilst providing the latest tips and techniques that are moving this industry forward," said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems & Design, Informa.

Leading Conference Education

Thoughtfully curated, the five paid conference tracks at ESC Boston will cover a variety of topics in the embedded design industry. New to 2019 includes Track E: Focus on Fundamentals, meant to equip engineers with the core hardware and software skills needed to be successful in the embedded systems community. Attendees can expect laser-focused presentations and in-depth demonstrations focusing on the fundamentals of embedded system design.

More details on each track below:

Track A: Embedded Hardware Design & Verification

Take a deep dive into the latest low-power design, systems architecture, and open-source hardware to engineer more efficient products. Topics include: Debug & Test, Firmware, FPGAs, MCUs, Security, Sensors, SOCs, and more.

Track B: Embedded Software Design & Verification

Drill into the new thinking behind device drivers and code reliability. Topics include: C/C++, Linux, Open-Source Software, Python, RTOS, Security, and more.

Track C: IoT & Connected Devices

Learn how networks are growing, integrating, and improving the way we build and experience the world. Topics include: Application Software, ARM Architecture, Edge Computing, Firmware, NFC (Near Field Communication), RF protocols, and Security.

Track D: Advanced Technologies

The tech landscape is being reshaped by advanced technologies. Take an in-depth look at what's next with these innovations, and how they'll impact your work. Topics include: 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, NFC, Security, Vision Systems, and VR/AR/MR.

Track E: Focus on Fundamentals

New to 2019, brush up on core topics with this learning modules refresher. These intense fundamentals-focused sessions will be equipped with the core hardware and software skills needed to be successful in the embedded systems community. Topics include: RTOS, JAVA, C/C++, and Debugging.

Featured sessions at ESC Boston

Beyond the Buzz: Why Machine Learning Is Important in Embedded

Wednesday, May 15, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., room 108, featuring panelists: Jacob Beningo, President, Beningo Embedded Group and Michael Gionfriddo, Product Manager, Affectiva

For embedded systems developers, AI seems far removed and as something that belongs in the cloud or on a high-end application processor. But with the right considerations, AI can be a practical engineering tool at any level. Come listen as an expert panel discusses why embedded engineers need to know about AI and machine learning, how to best implement it into your own project, and what's on the horizon for the future of AI in embedded systems.

AI Apocalypse: Is it Time to be Scared Yet?

Wednesday, May 15, 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., Engineering Theater, featuring Max "The Magnificent" Maxfield, Editor-in-Chief, EEWeb.com; AspenCore

Max Maxfield will host an interactive discussion to share his and the audience's thoughts on what was, what is, and what is to come regarding the lightning pace of technological development. Topics covered include information technology, AR, AI and the ways in which we interact with the outside world, our systems, and each other; and the ways in which the outside world (in the form of governments, mega-corporations, and bad-actors) accesses and manipulates us.

Embedded Systems Through the Eyes of a Hacker

Thursday, May 16, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., room 107C, featuring Joe Hopper, President, Fracture Labs

The proliferation of IoT smart devices is creating interesting challenges in balancing innovation and security. As a professional hacker, Joe Hopper of Fracture Labs will take you through the mindset of an attacker. You'll learn what motivates hackers, how they approach an attack against your devices, and what stops them.

2019 Keynotes

Keynote Address: Exploring Real World Applications for Dynamic Robots

Thursday, May 16, 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Center Stage, featuring Kevin Blankespoor, VP of Product Engineering, Boston Dynamics

Blankespoor's address will educate attendees on the different working applications for mobile robots in the real world through years of research and development at Boston Dynamics, as well as provide a live demonstration of Boston Dynamic's robot, Spot. For more information on 2019's Keynotes, please visit: esc-boston.com/2019-speakers .

