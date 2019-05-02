So-Young Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the most popular online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 13,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), with 13 ADSs representing 10 Class A ordinary shares, at US$13.80 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$179.4 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol "SY."



The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 1,950,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. The co-managers of the offering are Canaccord Genuity LLC, ICBC International Securities Limited, and Needham & Company, LLC.

So-Young's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About So-Young

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the most popular online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. With reliable and comprehensive content, as well as a multitude of social functions on its platform, users seeking medical aesthetic treatment can discover products and services, evaluate their quality, and reserve desired treatment. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

