Paris, May 2nd, 2019 – 07:00 AM CEST - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announced Lloyd Diamond will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision, effective May 13, 2019.

Bernard Gilly, Chairman of the Board stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome Lloyd Diamond to Pixium Vision as we are entering into the next phase of growth. Lloyd has the necessary leadership skills and operational background to bring PRIMA to the markets and position the Company for success in the short, medium and long term."

Lloyd, a US citizen, is a seasoned medtech executive and CEO with 25 years of disruptive technology commercialization experience in the life science industry. He most recently served as the CEO of Precise Light Surgical, a commercially ready medical device company in Silicon Valley. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Bonesupport AB, a European orthobiologic company, where he drove rapid market penetration in Europe and the US which led to a successful IPO on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm. Lloyd has first-hand experience in the ophthalmology segment as he was responsible for managing Lumenis' global surgical and vision franchises. He has commercialized many other disruptive technology platforms including at Kyphon and Laserscope. Lloyd received a dual degree in Biochemistry and Marketing from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

"I'm pleased to be joining the enthusiastic team at Pixium Vision, which is committed to bringing its innovative vision system PRIMA, based on proprietary machine-brain interface technology, to market. The company will leverage its better-than-expected first clinical results from its human feasibility study and, thanks to the strong global support from key opinion leaders, we are preparing the next steps in clinical development of PRIMA in Europe and in the USA." commented Lloyd Diamond "I will support Pixium Vision's mission to bring breakthrough technologies to millions of people suffering from retinal degeneration for which there are currently no good therapeutic solutions."

Contacts

Pixium Vision







Didier Laurens, CFO

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media Relations

Newcap Media

Annie-Florence Loyer - afloyer@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 00 12 / +33 6 88 20 35 59

Léa Jacquin - ljacquin@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 94 94 US Investor Relations

ICR

David Clair

david.clair@icrinc.com

+1 646 277 12 66









ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision's mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Pixium Vision is in clinical stage with PRIMA, its sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant system, designed for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit: www.pixium-vision.com ;

And follow us on: @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles. Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext CAC All Shares index Euronext ticker: PIX - ISIN: FR0011950641 – Reuters: PIX.PA – Bloomberg: PIX:FP

Disclaimer:

This press release may expressly or implicitly contain forward-looking statements relating to Pixium Vision and its activity. Such statements are related to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from Vision Pixium results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Pixium Vision provides this press release as of the aforementioned date and does not commit to update forward looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For a description of risks and uncertainties which could lead to discrepancies between actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements and those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the company's Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.19-0364 on April 18, 2019 which can be found on the websites of the AMF - AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and of Pixium Vision ( www.pixium-vision.com ).

