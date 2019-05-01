Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3M Company (MMM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MMM Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Our investigation concerns whether 3M has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 25, 2019, 3M reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, which fell significantly short of market expectations. 3M announced a $548 million charge in the quarter to resolve current and future litigation, reflecting a reserve of $235 million for "certain environmental matters and litigation" and an additional $313 million to address current and expected coal mine dust lawsuits in Kentucky and West Virginia. The company also announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring due to a slower-than-expected 2019, and lowered its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.25 to $9.75 per share, compared to its prior outlook of $10.45 to $10.90 per share.

On this news, 3M's share price fell by more than 12%, closing at $190.72 on April 25, 2019.

