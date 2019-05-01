Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MNK Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Our investigation concerns whether Mallinckrodt has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, "Government to File Complaint After Mallinckrodt Unit Is Accused of Bribery to Drive Drug Sales." The article asserts that Questcor, which Mallinckrodt acquired in 2014, "defrauded government health-care plans by illegally marketing H.P. Acthar Gel." The article further states that the company "stands accused of paying doctors kickbacks through bribes, consulting agreements and speaking fees if they prescribed Acthar."

On this news, Mallinckrodt's share price fell by more than 16%, closing at $15.29 on May 1, 2019.

