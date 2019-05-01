Eventbrite Investigation by Block & Leviton LLP

BOSTON, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating matters concerning Eventbrite, Inc. ("Eventbrite" or the "Company") (NYSE:EB) to determine whether the Company and/or any of its officers or directors violated federal securities laws.



Specifically, the firm is investigating whether the Company mislead investors by failing to disclose that the Company's migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected such that the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted.

On March 7, 2019, post-market, Eventbrite indicated that its growth rate would be negatively impacted while it integrated Ticketfly.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell more than 25% the following trading day.

Then, on May 1, 2019, the Company's stock price fell 30% post-market following a weak first quarter earnings report that showed widening losses, lower than expected second-quarter guidance and growth issues tied to their continued focus on integrating

