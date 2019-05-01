IRTC INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Investors of the Firm's Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, reminds investors in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) of the firm's ongoing investigation of possible securities law violations.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired IRhythm Technologies securities before March 27, 2019, suffered significant losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/IRTC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

IRTC@hbsslaw.com .

Between March 13, 2019 and March 27, 2019, certain analysts began publicly questioning (a) the sustainability of third party reimbursements to the Company attributable to sales of its Zio XT Extended Holter patch device, (b) whether the Company's and management's statements about the total addressable market for iRhythm products may have been misleading, and (c) whether the Company and management may have used "cookie jar" style accounting in accruing for bad debt expense and contractual allowances.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the matters raised in the reports, and whether investors may have been," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding iRhythm should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email IRTC@hbsslaw.com .

