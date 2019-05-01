BPI CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, reminds investors in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) of the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint, Stein v. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. et al., No. 3:19-cv-00460, alleges violations of the Federal securities laws.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint Education securities between March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses exceeding $50,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and overseas the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 10, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff deadline").

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BPI

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BPI@hbsslaw.com .

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors concerning Bridgepoint's revenue and expense recognition practices and, on March 7, 2019, Defendants admitted earlier issued financial statements were unreliable because they overstated revenue and misstated other financial accounts.

"We're focused on investors' losses, admitted improper accounting, whether the so-called "errors" were in fact "irregularities," and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bridgepoint Education should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

