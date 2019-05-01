Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCSG) ("Healthcare Services") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Healthcare Services on behalf of purchasers of Healthcare Services securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the complaint, Healthcare Services engages in the management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. Healthcare Services operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of a client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. After years of purported growth and strong earnings on the part of Healthcare Service, on March 22, 2017, Monocle Accounting Research ("Monocle") published an article on Seeking Alpha, entitled "Healthcare Services Group: A Decade of Strategic Rounding."

The Class Period commences on April 11, 2017, when Healthcare Services reported that revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased approximately 5% to $404.5 million, and that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $22.0 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted common share, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016 net income of $18.6 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share.

The complaint alleges that, on March 4, 2019, in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Healthcare Services disclosed that it had received a letter in November 2017 from the SEC regarding an inquiry that the SEC was conducting into earnings per share ("EPS") calculation practices and requesting that Healthcare Services voluntarily provide certain information and documents relating to its EPS rounding and reporting practices. The March 4, 2019 Form 8-K further disclosed that Healthcare Services also had received a subpoena in March 2018 from the SEC in connection with these matters and that it had been providing information and documents to the SEC. Also, on March 4, 2019, Monocle published an article entitled "‘Strategic Rounding' At Healthcare Services Group: A Subpoena From The SEC And An Internal Investigation," stating that "Healthcare Services Group's decade of apparent earnings manipulation through the ‘strategic rounding' of its quarterly EPS has finally bitten the company and its investors."

Following this news, Healthcare Services' stock price fell $4.96 per share, or 13.14%, to close at $32.78 on March 4, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period: (1) Theodore "Ted" Wahl, the CEO and President of Healthcare Services, either knew or was reckless in not knowing that Healthcare Services had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly EPS and therefore, investors could not rely upon Healthcare Services' track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) the defendants concealed from investors the fact that the SEC had written to Healthcare Services in November 2017 to inquire into its EPS rounding practices; (3) Healthcare Services concealed from investors the fact that the SEC delivered a subpoena to Healthcare Services in March 2018 commanding the company to produce documents to the SEC in connection with how it calculated EPS; and (4) as a result, the defendants' statements about the Healthcare Services' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

