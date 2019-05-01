Houston Banking Veteran Jon Heine Joins Veritex Holdings, Inc. as Houston City President

DALLAS, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:VBTX) - Houston banking veteran Jon Heine has joined Veritex Community Bank as the bank's Houston City President. Jon will lead and direct the efforts of the Bank's recently expanded Houston market following the acquisition of Houston-based Green Bank earlier this year.



As a member of the Bank's executive leadership team, Jon will work hand-in-hand with Jeff Kesler, his counterpart in the Dallas market, as well as Veritex Bank's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and other senior management members in developing and implementing Bank-wide strategic business initiatives and the creation of new lines of business to serve the needs of Veritex Bank's growing customer base. As a key member of the team responsible for the profitable growth of all of Veritex's Houston lending functions, he will help to develop new lines of loan business, including Wealth Management and Private Banking.

Jon Heine joins Veritex Bank after nearly 19 years at Comerica Bank, where he served as the Regional Manager of Comerica's Wealth Management team in Houston since 2016. Heine brings broad lending experience, having also held various roles in Private Banking, National Dealer Finance, Middle Market and Entertainment Finance in the markets of Texas and California.

"Jon's reputation for excellence precedes him and I am very happy to have him as a leader in our bank," said C. Malcolm Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Veritex Bank. "Houston is a unique and distinctive marketplace. Jon understands Houston. He knows what makes it work and what makes it special."

"I am very excited to join the team at Veritex Bank," said Heine. "Houston is a vibrant community with tremendous potential for growth given Veritex Bank's size and relationship approach to banking. Veritex Bank's dedication to excellence, uncompromising customer service and one-on-one relationship banking all position us to be a leading force in Texas banking for many years to come."

A Texas native, Heine received a finance degree from Texas Tech University. He also serves on the Board of Directors for A Child's Hope and is a former four-year Committeeman with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He and his family are active members of Second Baptist Church in Houston. Jon and his wife, Allison, live in Houston with their three children.

