Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) ("Centerra" or the "Company") announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 256,671,384 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 87.76% of Centerra's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Richard W. Connor 244,957,088 97.59 6,041,357 2.41 Dushen Kasenov 236,760,068 94.33 14,238,377 5.67 Maksat Kobonbaev 250,862,952 99.95 135,493 0.05 Stephen A. Lang 237,251,459 94.52 13,746,986 5.48 Askar Oskombaev 236,760,643 94.33 14,237,802 5.67 Michael Parrett 241,012,984 96.02 9,985,461 3.98 Jacques Perron 236,700,533 94.30 14,297,912 5.70 Scott G. Perry 241,128,033 96.07 9,870,412 3.93 Sheryl K. Pressler 226,981,539 90.43 24,016,906 9.57 Bruce V. Walter 236,760,627 94.33 14,237,818 5.67 Susan Yurkovich 245,012,223 97.62 5,986,222 2.38

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company primarily focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is building its next gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Gold Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c75fe4cb-ac7f-4890-91c3-a9972747951a



