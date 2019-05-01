Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for First Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) announced today that it will release first quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. EDT.



Event: Penn Virginia Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Earnings Call Timing: Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. EDT.

Webcast: Log onto the Company's website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast can also be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/pvc190509.html.

Phone: Dial toll-free (877) 270-2148 (international: (412) 902-6510) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from May 9, 2019 through May 16, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international (412) 317-0088) and entering the pass code 10131160.

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne

Investor Relations

Ph: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com